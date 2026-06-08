Karuppu on OTT: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha's blockbuster Tamil hit

After dominating the box office and emerging as one of the biggest Tamil films of the year, Karuppu is preparing for its digital debut, with Prime Video confirming that the film will begin streaming from June 12.
The announcement was made on June 8, marking the next phase in the film’s successful journey after a strong theatrical performance that saw it break multiple records across Tamil cinema. Directed by RJ Balaji and headlined by Suriya, the action drama completed 25 days in cinemas while continuing to attract audiences nationwide.
Prime Video confirmed the release date through a social media announcement, posting: “God mode ON #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12 (sic).”
The OTT premiere comes despite expectations among some fans that the film would continue its theatrical run for longer, given its sustained box office momentum. Positive audience response and favourable critical reviews helped the film maintain strong collections well beyond its opening weekend, an increasingly rare achievement in a competitive theatrical market.
Released on May 15 after a one-day delay caused by pending financial settlements involving the production, Karuppu quickly overcame its pre-release hurdles to become a major commercial success. The film reportedly collected more than ₹175 crore in Tamil Nadu and crossed ₹304 crore worldwide, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
The film also rewrote several box office records during its run. Within days of release, it surpassed the lifetime earnings of Singam 2 to become the highest-grossing film in Suriya’s career. It later exceeded the worldwide collections of major Tamil hits including Mersal, Petta and Thunivu, while entering the ₹200 crore club within just eight days of release.
In Karuppu, Suriya portrays the titular guardian deity who descends to Earth after a troubled family seeks divine intervention. Confronted with a legal system compromised by corruption and powerful interests, the character embarks on a mission to restore justice and challenge entrenched wrongdoing.
The film features an ensemble cast that includes Trisha, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy and Natty Natraj. Director RJ Balaji also appears in a key role as the antagonist, Baby Kannan.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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