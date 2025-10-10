Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput and other Bollywood celebs arrive at Anil Kapoor's house for celebrations

The spirit of Karwa Chauth 2025 is lighting up social media feeds as celebrities and influencers share glimpses of their festive celebrations. Traditionally observed by married women who fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, the festival—rooted in love, faith, and togetherness—has evolved into a vibrant blend of devotion and style.

Bollywood celebs from Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Natasha Dalal and Mira Kapoor, various people arrived at Anil Kapoor's house to celebrate the festival together.

Karwa Chauth 2025: B-town Celebs Arrive at Anil Kapoor's House Shilpa Shetty: The actress turned heads in a gorgeous red ethnic ensemble. She completed her festive look with heavy jewellery, a matching chooda, and a stylish potli bag, embodying classic Karwa Chauth glamour.

Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan’s wife kept her look understated yet elegant in a sparkly grey saree. She opted for minimal accessories, pairing her outfit with matching earrings for a refined festive appearance.

Raveena Tandon: The actress looked radiant in a bright yellow saree. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and chose minimal jewellery, letting her outfit’s vibrant hue take centre stage.

Mira Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s wife brought sophistication to the celebrations in a red saree that was simple yet striking. The intricate detailing on her blouse added a modern touch to her otherwise traditional look.

Randhir Kapoor's sister Reema Jain also arrived dressed in a red embellished co-ord set. She was accompanied by her daughters-in-law, Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra.

Famous Bollywood wife Maheep Kapoor came to Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration along with Anu Dewan.