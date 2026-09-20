Kate Beckinsale’s cryptic Instagram posts leave fans concerned about actress: ‘I give up’

Kate Beckinsale has sparked concern among fans after sharing a series of cryptic messages on Instagram, including the words “congratulations you win I give up” and a stark “bye” post.

Kate Beckinsale shares cryptic Instagram messages The actress shared the first message on her Instagram Story on Sunday, 20 September. The words appeared over an image of a rainbow above a road intersection. Shortly afterwards, Beckinsale posted a black image to her main Instagram grid with the single word “bye” written across it.

TMZ reported that the actress had also removed her previous Instagram posts from her account.

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The posts quickly drew attention from followers, many of whom expressed concern and called for reassurance about the actress.

Adding to the concern, Beckinsale's Instagram bio reportedly included a link to a BBC article about television presenter Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in 2020. The article examines the treatment of public figures by the media and online users.

However, Beckinsale has not publicly explained what prompted the messages, and there has been no confirmation from the actress or her representatives about their meaning. TMZ reported that her representative had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Beckinsale has spoken openly about grief and online criticism The posts come after a difficult period for the actress. Beckinsale's mother, actor Judy Loe, died in July 2025 after a battle with stage-four cancer. Beckinsale said at the time that her mother died in her arms and described the loss as almost impossible to bear.

In recent months, she has also spoken publicly about grief, changes in her appearance and her health. In August, Beckinsale deleted her Instagram posts after facing criticism over her weight and appearance. She attributed the change to bereavement as well as mast cell activation syndrome, a condition she has previously discussed publicly.

Beckinsale's famous projects Kate Beckinsale is best known for a career spanning action, romance, drama and comedy. She rose to international prominence with films including 'Pearl Harbor' (2001) and 'Serendipity' (2001), before becoming particularly associated with the 'Underworld' franchise, in which she played vampire warrior Selene across several instalments.

Her other notable projects include 'Van Helsing' (2004), 'Click' (2006), 'Everybody’s Fine' (2009), 'Contraband' (2012), 'Total Recall' (2012) and 'The Aviator' (2004), in which she portrayed Ava Gardner. On television, Beckinsale has also starred in series such as 'The Widow' and 'Guilty Party'.

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