Kate Beckinsale’s cryptic Instagram posts leave fans concerned about actress: ‘I give up’

Kate Beckinsale has sparked concern among fans after sharing a series of cryptic messages on Instagram, including the words “congratulations you win I give up” and a stark “bye” post.

Kate Beckinsale shares cryptic Instagram messages The actress shared the first message on her Instagram Story on Sunday, 20 September. The words appeared over an image of a rainbow above a road intersection. Shortly afterwards, Beckinsale posted a black image to her main Instagram grid with the single word “bye” written across it.

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TMZ reported that the actress had also removed her previous Instagram posts from her account.

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The posts quickly drew attention from followers, many of whom expressed concern and called for reassurance about the actress.

Adding to the concern, Beckinsale's Instagram bio reportedly included a link to a BBC article about television presenter Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in 2020. The article examines the treatment of public figures by the media and online users.

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However, Beckinsale has not publicly explained what prompted the messages, and there has been no confirmation from the actress or her representatives about their meaning. TMZ reported that her representative had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Beckinsale has spoken openly about grief and online criticism The posts come after a difficult period for the actress. Beckinsale's mother, actor Judy Loe, died in July 2025 after a battle with stage-four cancer. Beckinsale said at the time that her mother died in her arms and described the loss as almost impossible to bear.

In recent months, she has also spoken publicly about grief, changes in her appearance and her health. In August, Beckinsale deleted her Instagram posts after facing criticism over her weight and appearance. She attributed the change to bereavement as well as mast cell activation syndrome, a condition she has previously discussed publicly.

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Beckinsale's famous projects Kate Beckinsale is best known for a career spanning action, romance, drama and comedy. She rose to international prominence with films including 'Pearl Harbor' (2001) and 'Serendipity' (2001), before becoming particularly associated with the 'Underworld' franchise, in which she played vampire warrior Selene across several instalments.

Her other notable projects include 'Van Helsing' (2004), 'Click' (2006), 'Everybody’s Fine' (2009), 'Contraband' (2012), 'Total Recall' (2012) and 'The Aviator' (2004), in which she portrayed Ava Gardner. On television, Beckinsale has also starred in series such as 'The Widow' and 'Guilty Party'.

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Her latest messages have therefore prompted renewed concern among followers, although their precise meaning remains unclear. There has been no public statement from Beckinsale clarifying whether the posts relate to her personal circumstances, online criticism or another issue.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.