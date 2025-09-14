Kate Hudson recalls getting opportunity to play Penny Lane in Almost Famous

Washington DC [US], September 14 (ANI): Marking the 25th anniversary of her Oscar-nominated breakout performance in 'Almost Famous', Kate Hudson reflected on the iconic role of Penny Lane, according to Deadline.

'Almost Famous' is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe, starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The actress recently recalled that she originally "got the part for Anita," who was ultimately played by Zooey Deschanel, and how she convinced writer/director Cameron Crowe to cast her in the role of Penny Lane.

"And then, Sarah Polley was supposed to play Penny Lane, and Brad Pitt was supposed to play Russell, and then, they fell through. And I was the only one cast," said Hudson, adding, "I was like, 'Cameron, can I please audition for Penny Lane?' And he didn't really want it at first. ... And then like, four auditions later, finally he called me, and he was like, 'You wanna be Penny Lane?' I was like, 'Oh my god, Yes!'," according to Deadline.

The rest is history, as Hudson played the free-spirited music lover opposite Patrick Fugit's wide-eyed journalist William Miller, a character inspired by Crowe's own adolescence as a writer for Rolling Stone. Billy Crudup ended up cast as Russell Hammond, guitarist of Stillwater, as per the outlet.

Hudson added, "All of this was magic for me, because it completely changed my life. It changed the whole trajectory of my career."