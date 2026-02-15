Kate Hudson says she was told she was 'too old' to start music career

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Oscar nominee Kate Hudson spoke candidly about career reinvention, industry typecasting and being told she was "too old" to launch a music career, during a tribute at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Hudson, currently nominated for her role in 'Song Sung Blue', was honored with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award at the festival's closing tribute.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, the actor reflected on her Hollywood upbringing, her early breakthrough in 'Almost Famous' and the career-defining success that followed.

Recalling the 2001 Academy Awards, where she earned her first Oscar nomination for 'Almost Famous,' Hudson shared a memory involving her father and Kurt Russell.

"I lost, and everything happened so fast," she said, adding, "My dad just turned to me, he was down a couple, and Kurt just goes, 'Congratulations, now you can go have a career.'"

She described it as a grounding moment that helped her understand the fleeting nature of awards recognition.

Hudson went on to become one of Hollywood's most recognizable rom-com stars, headlining hits such as 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days', 'Bride Wars', 'Something Borrowed' and 'Fool's Gold.'

While she described romantic comedy as "one of the hardest genres to get right," she acknowledged that the industry strongly identified her with that space.

"It was clear that that's where the industry liked to hire me," Hudson said, explaining that financial considerations and advice from her team also influenced her choices at the time.

As a single mother, she added, certain roles offered stability. However, she eventually felt the need to pursue different kinds of projects.

"I really want to be doing something different," she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, adding, noting that it can be difficult for filmmakers to see actors beyond the genre that made them famous.

That desire extended to music. In 2024, Hudson released her album 'Glorious', fulfilling a long-held ambition.

She revealed that in her 30s, she was told she was "kind of too old" to break out as a musical act. While acknowledging the industry perspective, she said the comment stayed with her.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to move forward regardless. "I will just regret it if I don't do it," she recalled, adding that she was surprised and moved by the warm reception the album received.

With a second Oscar nomination now under her belt, Hudson hinted that awards attention may open doors to more transformative roles. She stressed, however, that accolades are not the ultimate goal. "I want to do it to put people in the theater too," she said, calling this moment "the beginning" of a new chapter.

The evening concluded with Gwyneth Paltrow presenting Hudson with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award, as per The Hollywood Reporter.