Kate Middleton gets a wink from Macron, video goes viral amid French President's marriage drama | Watch

Kate Middleton looked stunning at the state banquet held at Windsor Castle. However, it was her unexpected interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron that has now caught everyone's attention. The two were seen clinking glasses, sitting next to each other. Macron even helped her by pulling out her chair and waiting for her to be seated first.

Princess of Wales and French President Emmanuel Macron It is the Princess of Wales receiving a playful wink from the French President that has become the talk of the event.

The star-studded dinner was hosted on 8 July, in honour of the first official French state visit in 17 years. Macron was seated between Princess Kate and King Charles.

Later, in a blink-and-miss moment on camera, Macron was spotted winking at Kate Middleton during a toast. The video has now gone viral on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, was seated between Prince William and Queen Camilla, all of them facing their spouse.

French President snubbed by wife, plants kiss on Princess Kate's hands The friendly exchange between Princess Kate and President Macron began right when he and his wife landed at RAF Northolt on Tuesday. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed them on the tarmac. This is when Macron greeted Kate with a kiss on her hand.

As Kate and William waited for Macron and his wife, the President first stepped off their jet. He offered his hand to his wife to help her down the stairs, but she declined, escalating rumours of their rocky marriage.

Macron then warmly greeted Prince William with a handshake and held his arm while they spoke. He then took Kate’s hand and gave it an air kiss.

This moment comes just weeks after a tense incident during an official tour in Vietnam, where Macron’s wife Brigitte was seen appearing to slap him during a disagreement. The incident was partially caught on camera.

Is French President's gesture against Royal rules? While his gesture surprised many, however, it wasn't against royal rules.

According to the royal family’s website, there are no strict rules for how to greet a royal.