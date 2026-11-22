Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is set to appear in a new documentary titled Heal, which will explore her experience with cancer and life after treatment. The film will premiere on BBC One in the UK on 29 November, followed by its US broadcast on NBC on 30 November.

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'Heal' release date: Where and when to watch Kate Middleton's documentary The documentary follows Kate as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, an endurance event that involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She completed the challenge in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the organisation linked to the hospital where she received treatment.

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A trailer released by Kensington Palace gives viewers a glimpse of Kate's journey, including her conversations about the impact of cancer, recovery and the importance of support from others.

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This is a personal project for the Princess of Wales, who announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She later revealed in January 2025 that she was in remission. The documentary will give viewers an opportunity to hear her speak about the experience in her own words.

Heal will be released across different countries towards the end of November and in early December.

- UK: 29 November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

- US: 30 November on NBC.

- Australia: 1 December on Channel 9.

- Canada: 7 December on CTV and Noovo.

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US viewers will also be able to stream the documentary on Peacock from 1 December, the day after its NBC premiere.

The documentary is around 30 minutes long and has been made with the support of Kensington Palace. Importantly, the proceeds received from its international distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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What is 'Heal' about? The documentary focuses on Kate's experience of cancer, but it is not limited to her personal story. It also looks at how serious illness affects patients and their families, and how people find strength during treatment and recovery.

In the trailer, Kate speaks about how a cancer diagnosis can change a person beyond the physical effects of the disease.

"Cancer does change you. It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," she says.

She also talks about the process of healing and finding happiness even when life remains uncertain.

"Healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty," she says.

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The film also shows Kate meeting other people dealing with serious health challenges. It aims to highlight the importance of emotional support, wellbeing and care during and after cancer treatment.

According to Kensington Palace, the Princess hopes the documentary will help people dealing with a diagnosis, going through recovery or adjusting to life after cancer.

Why did Kate Middleton take on the Three Peaks Challenge?

The National Three Peaks Challenge is one of Britain's best-known endurance challenges. It involves climbing three mountains within 24 hours:

- Ben Nevis in Scotland.

- Scafell Pike in England.

- Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, in Wales.

The challenge involves around 37 kilometres of walking, with participants also having to travel between the three mountains within the 24-hour period.

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Kate completed the challenge in June 2026 to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She also undertook it as a way of exploring life beyond a cancer diagnosis.

The documentary also shows Kate reuniting with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after completing the challenge.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after undergoing major abdominal surgery. She later confirmed that she had completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission. She has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer.

With Heal, Kate is sharing more about the personal impact of that experience while also drawing attention to people facing similar challenges. The documentary's focus is on recovery, hope and the support people need while rebuilding their lives after serious illness.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.