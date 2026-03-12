Kate Winslet in talks to join The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet is set to enter the world of Middle-earth. The actor is in talks to join the upcoming film 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', directed by Andy Serkis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will go into production in New Zealand later this year, marking Winslet's potential entry into another globally recognised franchise after her recent work in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.'

Details about Winslet's role remain under wraps. The project will see Serkis not only directing the film but also reprising his iconic role as Gollum, a character he first portrayed in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy directed by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s. Serkis later returned to the role in 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.'

'The Hunt for Gollum' is set in the timeline between 'The Hobbit' trilogy and the original 'Lord of the Rings' films.

The story follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum in an effort to uncover information about Bilbo Baggins' ring, later revealed to be the powerful One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson is producing the film alongside long-time collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, both key creative figures behind the original 'Lord of the Rings' films.

Zane Weiner also serves as producer. The film is scheduled for a global release on December 17, 2027, through Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema division.

Several familiar faces are expected to return to Middle-earth. Veteran actor Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as Gandalf, while Elijah Wood has strongly hinted that he could return as Frodo Baggins.

On the work front, Winslet recently appeared as Ronal in James Cameron's blockbuster 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', which grossed more than USD 1.5 billion worldwide, as per The Hollywood Reporter.