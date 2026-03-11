‘Mother Knows Best’: Kathryn Hahn set to play Mother Gothel in Tangled live-action

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled has found its villain, with actress Kathryn Hahn set to play the iconic character Mother Gothel.

Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel Fans have been calling it for months, and now it is official. Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel.

The Agatha All Along actress confirmed the news herself via her social media accounts, posting an Instagram video in which she was wearing a Mother Gothel-themed T-shirt. Disney Studios backed up the announcement across its own accounts.

Kathryn shared a video of herself wearing a shirt full of Mother Gothel's pictures with the caption, “OOTD, Mother Gothel (sic).”

She is all set to portray the antagonist in the live-action remake of Disney’s 2010 animated film Tangled. The character was originally voiced by Donna Murphy in the animated version.

Donna Murphy also commented under Kathryn's post and wrote, “KATHRYN !! From one Mother to another … Congrats ! And remember… I love you MOST. ❤️👏🌟💋 (sic).”

Who is Mother Gothel? Mother Gothel is the central villain in the story, known for kidnapping the young princess Rapunzel and raising her in isolation so she can exploit the magical powers of Rapunzel’s hair to maintain her youth.

The live-action film has already cast Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider. The project will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for directing The Greatest Showman, with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Hahn is widely recognised for her work across film and television, particularly for playing Agatha Harkness in the Marvel series WandaVision and its spin-off Agatha All Along. Her performance in those projects, which blended humour with villainous flair, has made her a popular choice among fans for the role of Mother Gothel.

The new film will revisit the story of Rapunzel, a young princess with magical long hair who escapes from a secluded tower with the help of the charming rogue Flynn Rider and begins a journey of discovery. The original animated film was a major success for Disney, earning strong box-office returns and becoming one of the studio’s most popular modern fairy-tale adaptations.

While Disney has yet to confirm the full cast or announce a release date, the live-action Tangled is expected to move forward as part of the studio’s continuing slate of remakes of its classic animated films.

Hahn’s involvement has already generated excitement among fans, many of whom have long suggested her as an ideal choice to bring the manipulative and theatrical villain to life on screen.

