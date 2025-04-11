Kathryn Newton set to star, produce series Just One Day based on Gayle Forman romance novel

Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' star Kathryn Newton is all set to star and produce the Amazon series 'Just One Day', which is based on the Gayle Forman YA romance novels, reported Deadline. It comprises two books and a follow-up novella.

Advertisement

Sherri Cooper and Jennifer Levin are attached to adapt and create the series.

According to Deadline, the blurb for the first book, 'Just One Day,' which was published in 2013, narrates the tale of Allyson Healey, who meets a boy during her post graduation Europe tour.

As per the blurb, quoted by Deadline, Allyson Healey's life is exactly like her suitcase -- packed, planned, ordered. Then, on the last day of her three-week post-graduation European tour, she meets Willem. A free-spirited, roving actor, Willem is everything she's not, and when he invites her to abandon her plans and come to Paris with him, Allyson says yes.

This decision led her to a day of risk and romance. However, they soon get separated due to unforeseen circumstances. After this, Healey faces difficulties in fitting in college as she is unable to forget about Willem.

Advertisement

Just One Day, released in August 2013, tells the story from Allyson's point of view, while Just One Year, published in September 2014, is told from Willem's POV. The series has been sold into 19 territories, and just under 1 million copies have been sold, as reported by Deadline.

Last year, the actress Kathryn Newton gained headlines with her role in Ant-Man. During the promotion of the film, the actress recalled best advice she received from mentors like Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and others, according to People.

"Paul Rudd told me not to hold back when I started Ant-Man," said Newton, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

"I think that's just good advice for anybody with whatever you do in life, whatever your job might be," the actor, 26, told People. "Put your best foot forward every day and don't hold back."

Advertisement

It's especially true in the world of showbiz, she added, "because these things happen really fast."