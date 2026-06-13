Kathryn Newton to star opposite Cooper Hoffman in Durango

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor Kathryn Newton will star opposite Cooper Hoffman in the Hulu drama pilot 'Durango,' reported Variety.

The project follows Mikey (Hoffman), a ski bum townie chasing a buzz, who meets Bunny (Newton), a homeschooled runaway working as a diner waitress.

"Together they're riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love while running from cops, criminals, and Mikey's wife in pursuit of their own American dream," reads the logline.

In a character description provided by Hulu, Bunny is described as "beguiling, wild and deeply guarded." She is "someone who's always been determined to keep moving -- and her latest stop in Durango is no different. She doesn't trust easily, but something about local snowboarding legend Mikey gets through. When the two end up in the wrong place at the wrong time, the secrets she's spent years burying may finally claw their way out," according to Variety.

According to the outlet, the pilot hails from writer Eliza Clark, who executive produces alongside Michael Ellenberg. The studios are 20th Television and Media Res.

Newton most recently starred opposite Samara Weaving in Searchlight's thriller sequel "Ready or Not 2," which debuted at SXSW.

She's currently filming Roxy Sophie Sorkin's feature directorial debut "Hot Year," and next she'll be seen in "Avengers: Doomsday," out in December, as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. Her other credits include "Ant-Man," "Big Little Lies" and the upcoming "Samo Lives" and "Devil's Mouth."