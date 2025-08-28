Katie Slaton passes away due to cancer: All on 37-year-old 1000-Lb Sisters star

Katie Slaton, who appeared in several episodes of the reality show 1000-Lb Sisters alongside her cousins Amy and Tammy Slaton, has died. She was 37. Slaton died after a long battle with cancer. Amanda Halterman, Tammy and Amy’s sister, shared the news of Slaton’s demise on social media on August 26.

Sharing a photo of herself with Katie Slaton, Amanda Halterman wrote, “It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday.”

She called Slaton “a force to be reckoned with” and “the life of the party and my best friend”. Halterman ended her post with the hashtag cancer sucks.

According to a report in The Independent, Amy and Tammy Slaton have not issued any public statements about their cousin’s death.

Katie Slaton death An obituary page on the website of Whitsell Funeral Home confirmed that the 1000-Lb Sisters participant died on August 25 in a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Katie’s obituary page on Whitsell Funeral Home’s website further confirmed that the late 1000-Lb Sisters star passed away Monday, August 25, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

The website also mentioned that a funeral service will be held at 1 pm local time on August 29, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Kentucky’s Morganfield. Slaton is survived by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, partner and three children.

Who was Katie Slaton? She had appeared on 1000-Lb Sisters several times following its premiere on TLC in January 2020. Her most prominent appearances include Season 5, when Tammy was released from a weight loss rehab center, the NY Post reported.

The 37-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of stomach cancer, stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, earlier this year. She had been undergoing chemotherapy in the months following her diagnosis, The Independent reported.

Back in January, Tammy Slaton dropped an Instagram video detailing her cousin’s cancer battle and asked for support from the TLC show’s fans.

A GoFundMe page raised over $2,000 before Slaton’s death. The page detailed the expenses of her cancer treatment.

As for 1000-Lb Sisters, the show aired its finale in June. The series followed the lives of Amy, 37, and Tammy, 39, focusing on their struggles with life-threatening obesity.

