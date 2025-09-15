Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal net worth: From properties and cars to film salaries - A look at couple's earnings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. 2025 started on a good note as Kaushal's film Chhaava went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning over ₹800 crore worldwide. While Kaif did not have a film release, she continues to bask in the success of her brand, Kay Beauty.

Together with their massive star power, it’s only natural that the couple has built a remarkable fortune over the years.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal net worth According to a report of GQ India, Vicky Kaushal’s net worth stands at around ₹41 crore, while Katrina Kaif commands a massive ₹224 crore. Together, the power couple boasts a combined fortune of nearly ₹265 crore.

Vicky Kaushal's fees for Chhaava and other films Koimoi reported that Vicky Kaushal commands impressive fees, charging ₹10 crore for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, which is said to be almost seven per cent of the film's budget. He charged the same amount for his previous release, Bad Newz.

However, Kaushal earned reportedly ₹12 crore for his special appearance in Dunki and again, ₹10 crore for Sam Bahadur.

Katrina Kaif's salary for Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, one of India’s highest-paid actresses, took home a whopping of ₹15 crore for her last release in 2024, Merry Christmas. She is a key player in YRF’s Spy Universe, reportedly earning between ₹15 crore to ₹21 crore for Tiger 3 in 2023.

Kay Beauty Beyond films, Katrina Kaif has also built a strong entrepreneurial presence with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. According to Forbes, the company crossed an annualised GMV of over ₹100 crore within just three years of its launch.

As of mid-July 2025, Kay Beauty is reported to have generated a revenue of ₹240 crore, as per a report of the Indian Express.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's house After their wedding, the couple shifted into a stunning sea-facing residence in Juhu, Mumbai, where they shared the neighbourhood with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have now shifted to London.

Kaif and Kaushal's sprawling 4-BHK apartment spans 7,000 sq. ft., as per reports. India Today reported that the couple pays a hefty monthly rent of ₹8–9 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹1.75 crore for the house. They are usually seen celebrating festivities with Kaushal's parents and brother, Sunny Kaushal, at their house. Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, also joins them at times.

Properties and cars owned by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif As claimed by Lifestyle Asia, Katrina Kaif’s real estate portfolio includes some of Mumbai’s most coveted addresses. It includes a 3BHK flat in Bandra valued at ₹8.20 crore, a plush property in the Lokhandwala area, worth ₹17 crore, and a grand bungalow in London estimated at ₹7 crore.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, resided in Andheri West with his parents and brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, before marrying Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also known for their love of swanky cars. Their garage boasts some of the most luxurious rides on Indian roads, including not one but two Range Rovers, an Autobiography LWB worth ₹3.28 crore and a Vogue priced at ₹2.32 crore, reported GQ India.