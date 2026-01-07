Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal baby’s name; fans spot Uri connection

After weeks of speculation, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared the first glimpse of their newborn son and announced his name. The couple revealed that they have named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, lovingly describing him as their “ray of light”.

The couple posted their son’s first photograph on Instagram, capturing a close and emotional moment in which their hands are seen holding the baby’s tiny hand. Alongside the picture, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Celebrities and fans shower love The announcement was met with an outpouring of affection from celebrities and fans alike. Parineeti Chopra commented, “Little buddy.” Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza reacted with heart emojis. Fans also shared warm wishes, with one writing, “May God’s grace always shine on you, little Vihaan.” Another noted, “Vicky’s character in Uri was named Vihaan.” Others added messages such as, “Beautiful name! May he always be a source of light and happiness,” and “Such a tiny hand—so adorable. May God bless him with all the joy in the world.”

About Vicky and Katrina Katrina Kaif, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced they were expecting their first child in September. The couple got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended only by close family and friends.

While Katrina largely stayed away from the public eye during her pregnancy, Vicky continued to make appearances at film and social events.