Katrina Kaif announces her pregnancy: Check her Instagram post with husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has announced her pregnancy. In a joint social media post with husband Vicky Kaushal, she made it official.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” the Bollywood couple announced on social media.

There has been a lot of speculation on social media about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. However, this is the first time the Bollywood actress made it official.