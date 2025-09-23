Katrina Kaif announces her pregnancy: Check her Instagram post with husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced their pregnancy on social media, expressing excitement about starting a new chapter in their lives filled with joy and gratitude.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Sep 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Katrina Kaif has announced her pregnancy. In a joint social media post with husband Vicky Kaushal, she made it official.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” the Bollywood couple announced on social media.

There has been a lot of speculation on social media about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. However, this is the first time the Bollywood actress made it official.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

