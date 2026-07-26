Katrina Kaif's comeback on the cards with Prabhas' Spirit? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is yet to announce her next film after embracing motherhood. Amid this, reports claim that she might be seen alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the upcoming movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, no official confirmation has been given by Kaif or the film team.

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Katrina Kaif to join Prabhas in Spirit? As speculations around Katrina Kaif's alleged comeback film continue to make rounds, a report by Hindustan Times dismisses the reports. A source reportedly told the publication that the rumours of Kaif's association with the film are "completely inaccurate and misleading".

“There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification,” the source said.

Also Read | Prakash Raj breaks silence on rumours of exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Deepika Padukone's controversial exit Interestingly, Deepika Padukone was the female lead of Prabhas' Spirit. However, her exit was announced by the makers, sparking a controversy.

Vyjayanthi Movies announced in a statement on X: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

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Later, Triptii Dimri was roped in, replacing Padukone.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone slams film industry after exiting Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD

About Spirit Spirit is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Vanga recently shared an update about the film at the Telugu Talents Association event. He said, “We have completed 40% of the shoot.”

Spirit is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Katrina Kaif's last release Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Prior to that, she starred alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which was released in 2023.

In fact, she has only starred in a handful of projects post covid. It includes Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which didn't create much buzz among the audience. She also was a part of the 2021 film Sooryavanshi, marking her on-screen reunion with Akshay Kumar in a brief role.

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She and her husband Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal on November 7, 2025.

The couple is yet to reveal the face of their son.

Where is Katrina Kaif Kaif recently celebrated her 43rd birthday this month. Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures from the quiet celebration with family. She also shared a rare glimpse of Vihaan, leaving fans excited.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated in secret for two years before tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan in December, 2021.

While Kaif has been away from films, she has been busy with her successful beauty brand, Kay Beauty.

Meanwhile, fans continue to wait for her next project on the bigscreen.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.