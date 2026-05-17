‘Happy Birthday Papa’: Katrina Kaif shares rare family photo with son Vihaan on Vicky Kaushal’s birthday

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal once again drew widespread attention online after Katrina shared an emotional birthday tribute for her husband, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private family life.
The actor posted a heartfelt note on social media accompanied by four personal photographs, including an image featuring the couple with their young son, Vihaan. While the child’s face was not visible in the picture, the post quickly sparked discussion among fans due to the intimate and candid nature of the images.
Katrina’s message reflected on how much their lives had changed over the last two years, touching on themes of faith, patience and gratitude. The actor wrote:
“Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith 🙏🕉️🧿… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel …. My heart is full and grateful …Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) (sic)."
She continued, "I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …(yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if” situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start 🙂 (sic).”
The accompanying images presented a warm portrait of the couple’s personal life away from the film industry spotlight. One photograph showed Katrina embracing Vicky Kaushal while posing for the camera, while another captured the pair smiling at their son Vihaan, who appeared wearing a hoodie with his back turned toward the camera. A third image featured a blue-and-white birthday cake with the message “happy birthday papa” written across it, while the final picture showed the couple laughing together candidly.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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