‘Happy Birthday Papa’: Katrina Kaif shares rare family photo with son Vihaan on Vicky Kaushal’s birthday

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal once again drew widespread attention online after Katrina shared an emotional birthday tribute for her husband, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private family life.
The actor posted a heartfelt note on social media accompanied by four personal photographs, including an image featuring the couple with their young son, Vihaan. While the child’s face was not visible in the picture, the post quickly sparked discussion among fans due to the intimate and candid nature of the images.
Katrina’s message reflected on how much their lives had changed over the last two years, touching on themes of faith, patience and gratitude. The actor wrote:
“Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith 🙏🕉️🧿… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel …. My heart is full and grateful …Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) (sic)."
She continued, "I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …(yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if” situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start 🙂 (sic).”
The accompanying images presented a warm portrait of the couple’s personal life away from the film industry spotlight. One photograph showed Katrina embracing Vicky Kaushal while posing for the camera, while another captured the pair smiling at their son Vihaan, who appeared wearing a hoodie with his back turned toward the camera. A third image featured a blue-and-white birthday cake with the message “happy birthday papa” written across it, while the final picture showed the couple laughing together candidly.