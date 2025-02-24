Actor Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to reach Prayagraj on Monday and participate in the MahaKumbh Mela 2025. She was with her mother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena Kaushal. Several photos and videos from her visit have surfaced online.

Katrina at Mahakumbh During her visit, Katrina met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati to seek their blessings.

Katrina opted for a simple ethnic outfit for the occasion with black sunglasses. Accompanying her, Veena was seen in a blue suit. The mother and daughter-in-law duo were seen interacting with the spiritual leaders and engaging in deep conversations.

Talking about her experience at MahaKumbh, Katrina told ANI, “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here.”

Earlier this month, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Mahakumbh, days before the release of his recent film, Chhaava. Chhaava minted ₹316.18 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. It is inching close to ₹400 crore mark.

Akshay Kumar at Triveni Sangam Apart from Katrina, Akshay Kumar also visited Mahakumbh earlier in the day. He took a dip in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam.

Sharing his experience, he had praised CM Yogi Adityanath. “I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed. I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees,” he said as per ANI.