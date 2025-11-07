Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal blessed with baby boy, announce on Instagram: ‘Our bundle of joy’

Bollywood actor couple Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Thursday, November 7.

The couple announced the happy news in a collaborative post on Instagram. “Our bundle of joy had arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,” the post read.

Social media reaction Reactions from prominent people of the industry poured in as the news created a stir on social media. Fans could not keep calm and celebrated the baby's arrival with congratulatory messages.

Congratulating the couple, actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family❤️❤️.”

Celebrity fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur also greeted the couple and said, “Ommmgggggg congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Academy Award winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor stated, “Massive Congratulations and all the love and blessings ♥️♥️♥️.”

Besides this, IIFA's official handle, filmmaker Shilpaa Srivastava and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also reacted.

The overjoyed parents Katrina and Vicky marked their son's arrival into this world almost four years after their marriage. In 2021, Bollywood's iconic couple tied the knot in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in a royal wedding affaire at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara. Notably, they the couple never starred in a movie together.

The couple first officially shared the news about Tiger actress' pregnancy on Instagram on September 23. “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” the caption to the post had stated. This post created major stir across social media. However, the buzz around 42-year-old Bollywood star's pregnancy first emerged in July after a video of Tiger Zinda Hai actress went viral on social media where she was seen at a ferry port.

List of Bollywood stars who cherished parenthood for the first-time parents in 2025 Several celebrities welcomed their first child this year including Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha who became first-time parents to a baby boy a day before Diwali festival, on October 19. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in February 2023, welcomed their baby girl on July 15 this year.