Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share brightest Diwali picture, giving a first glimpse of son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked Diwali 2026 by sharing their first clear family picture with son Vihaan, offering fans their first glimpse of his face. The couple called it their brightest Diwali yet.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published8 Nov 2026, 04:22 PM IST
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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son Vihaan's face on Diwali.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son Vihaan's face on Diwali.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a special Diwali surprise this year by sharing a family photograph with their son, Vihaan Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan's face in Diwali family picture

The picture, posted on 8 November, 2026, offered the first clear public glimpse of the couple's little boy, who has largely remained away from the spotlight since his birth.

The actors shared the photograph on social media along with a festive message. Their caption read, "Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨ Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan (sic)".

The photograph quickly became a talking point, as fans finally got to see the face of the couple's son. While Katrina and Vicky had previously shared his name and a photograph of his tiny hand, they had not publicly shown his face.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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