Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share brightest Diwali picture, giving a first glimpse of son Vihaan

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a special Diwali surprise this year by sharing a family photograph with their son, Vihaan Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan's face in Diwali family picture
The picture, posted on 8 November, 2026, offered the first clear public glimpse of the couple's little boy, who has largely remained away from the spotlight since his birth.
The actors shared the photograph on social media along with a festive message. Their caption read, "Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨ Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan (sic)".
The photograph quickly became a talking point, as fans finally got to see the face of the couple's son. While Katrina and Vicky had previously shared his name and a photograph of his tiny hand, they had not publicly shown his face.