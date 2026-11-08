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Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share brightest Diwali picture, giving a first glimpse of son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked Diwali 2026 by sharing their first clear family picture with son Vihaan, offering fans their first glimpse of his face. The couple called it their brightest Diwali yet.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published8 Nov 2026, 04:22 PM IST
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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son Vihaan's face on Diwali.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son Vihaan's face on Diwali.
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Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a special Diwali surprise this year by sharing a family photograph with their son, Vihaan Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan's face in Diwali family picture

The picture, posted on 8 November, 2026, offered the first clear public glimpse of the couple's little boy, who has largely remained away from the spotlight since his birth.

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The actors shared the photograph on social media along with a festive message. Their caption read, "Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨ Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan (sic)".

The photograph quickly became a talking point, as fans finally got to see the face of the couple's son. While Katrina and Vicky had previously shared his name and a photograph of his tiny hand, they had not publicly shown his face.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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