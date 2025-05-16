Katrina Kaif wraps up hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday with adorable photo, calls it ‘Vicky day’

Friday marked a special day for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as he turned a year older. Although the actor who is flying high on the success of his last release Chhaava did not indulge in an extravagant celebration, it's his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, who dropped a special birthday wish for him on social media. She shared a short and sweet post, which is definitely a treat for their fans.

Katrina Kaif birthday wishes Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable selfie with Vicky. In the photo, the two are seen in their goofy mood, looking at the camera while Katrina rests her chin on his shoulder from behind.

Declaring it a day dedicated to Vicky, Katrina wrote in the caption: “Happy Vicky Day,” with heart-eyed and celebration cake emojis.

See post here:

While Vicky is yet to respond to his wife's loved-up post on his birthday, fans and celebrities have flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes.

Bollywood celebs wish Vicky Kaushal Among them is their close friend, actor Mini Mathur, who commented, “Happy happy happy to our Vicky.” “Happy B Vicky,” wrote Zoya Akhtar. Singer Sophie Choudry commented, “Too cute.”

Kareena Kapoor dropped a heart emoji for the couple.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania called them “Cuties” with her comment. Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari added, “Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye.”

Fans react to Katrina, Vicky's pic Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “This is the most beautiful couple in Bollywood. May God keep this love between these two alive.” “I am not crying… you’re crying,” added another fan.

Someone also mentioned, “No show off nothing just purest love.”

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, dropped a glimpse of the birthday boy's low-key celebration. He shared a Polaroid picture of Vicky in his Love & War avatar with a birthday cake. Golden and white balloons were seen with a banner which read 'happy birthday.

Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday meri jaan @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky is currently busy with the film shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.