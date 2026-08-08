KATSEYE's Sophia announces hiatus to focus on mental health ahead of group's album release

Sophia Laforteza, the leader of global girl group KATSEYE, is stepping away from group activities to prioritise her mental health and well-being, her management confirmed on Thursday.

KATSEYE member Sophia announces hiatus In a statement shared through KATSEYE's official channels, HYBE x Geffen said Sophia would be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities after medical professionals advised her to take an extended period of rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery. The label added that her condition would be reassessed in September before any decision is made regarding her return.

The company said, "We are very sorry to share that Sophia will be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities. We understand how much EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritised." It added that the singer has been receiving support and that "the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority."

View full Image View full Image KATSEYE's official notice.

Sophia also addressed fans directly, describing the decision as a painful but necessary one.

"It truly breaks my heart to have to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you," she wrote. "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first. I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

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She thanked fans for their patience and support, adding that she intends to focus on recovery before returning to the stage. "I promise I'm going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly, and come back stronger," she said.

View full Image View full Image Sophia's hiatus note for fans.

Sophia's hiatus follows her absence from several recent appearances, including KATSEYE's performance at the Hinterland Music Festival on 30 July and the premiere of the group's documentary, KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, on 4 August.

Her absence also comes six months after fellow member Manon Bannerman took a temporary hiatus for health-related reasons, leaving the group to continue promotions with four active members.

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