KATSEYE's Sophia announces hiatus to focus on mental health ahead of group's album release

Sophia Laforteza, the leader of global girl group KATSEYE, is stepping away from group activities to prioritise her mental health and well-being, her management confirmed on Thursday.

KATSEYE member Sophia announces hiatus In a statement shared through KATSEYE's official channels, HYBE x Geffen said Sophia would be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities after medical professionals advised her to take an extended period of rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery. The label added that her condition would be reassessed in September before any decision is made regarding her return.

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The company said, "We are very sorry to share that Sophia will be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities. We understand how much EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritised." It added that the singer has been receiving support and that "the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority."

KATSEYE's official notice.

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Sophia also addressed fans directly, describing the decision as a painful but necessary one.

"It truly breaks my heart to have to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you," she wrote. "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first. I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

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She thanked fans for their patience and support, adding that she intends to focus on recovery before returning to the stage. "I promise I'm going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly, and come back stronger," she said.

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Sophia's hiatus note for fans.

Sophia's hiatus follows her absence from several recent appearances, including KATSEYE's performance at the Hinterland Music Festival on 30 July and the premiere of the group's documentary, KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, on 4 August.

Her absence also comes six months after fellow member Manon Bannerman took a temporary hiatus for health-related reasons, leaving the group to continue promotions with four active members.

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Formed through the 2023 reality competition The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE has rapidly emerged as one of the most prominent global girl groups under HYBE x Geffen. Despite Sophia's temporary absence, the group is expected to proceed with the release of its new EP, Wild, on August 14, while her participation in the forthcoming WildWorld Tour, which begins in Dublin on September 1, remains uncertain pending a medical reassessment.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.