Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted enjoying a night out in Tokyo ahead of singer’s Lifetimes concert

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen holding hands as they walked into a popular restaurant in Tokyo on Monday, 1 December. Perry is in Japan for the latest leg of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. She is set to perform at the Saitama Super Arena on 3 and 4 December.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's night out According to Page Six, the pop star and the former Canadian PM were visiting Tokyo’s famous tourist hotspot, Asakusa, and went into a restaurant called Asakusa Sumo Stable Annexe. This place offers a unique experience where guests can enjoy traditional Japanese cuisine while watching live sumo wrestling.

Perry went with a casual look with a brown leather jacket and tan cargo pants. She also covered her face with a black face mask.

Trudeau wore a black coat and denim pants. Both Perry and Trudeau wore comfortable sneakers and baseball caps.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau relationship timeline As per Cosmopolitan Magazine, the couple met at an event. However, their first proper date took place on 28 July 2025, when the two went to a restaurant in Canada. The pictures of their dinner went viral.

The Cosmopolitan Magazine also quotes some of Trudeau’s friends speaking about how the former PM is dealing with this new aspect of his life. “He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics,” an anonymous source said.

“He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life,” another friend opined.

FAQs Q: Who is Justin Trudeau? A: Trudeau is the former Canadian Prime Minister.

Q: What will be the venue for Katy Perry’s concert in Tokyo? A: Perry will be performing at the Saitama Super Arena.