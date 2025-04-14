Katy Perry kisses ground after returning from 11-minute space journey, sparks meme fest online: ‘What was the point’

Singer Katy Perry returned to Earth after her 11-minute journey to Space. On Monday, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched his fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space Monday with an all-female celebrity crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Katy Perry returns to Earth Upon returning back to Earth, the Teenage Dreams singer was seen holding a daisy, after her daughter's name. She kissed the ground after returning to Earth.

Katy Perry on space journey After returning to Earth, she talked about her experience on space. When called an astronaut, she said, “I feel super connected to love. This experience has shown me how loved you are until the day you launch.”

I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give and how loved you are…”

“It is a resilient flower and a reminder of our beautiful Earth,” she said about the daisy flower in her hand.

Katy Perry sang Louis Armstrong's classic What a Wonderful World after seeing Earth from space in the capsule.

Internet reacts to Katy Perry's space trip Meanwhile, social media is filled with memes about Katy Perry's space journey that lasted for 11 minutes.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Katy Perry going to space for 11 minutes whyd I think it was gonna be like an entire month (sic).” “Honestly, that’s a good thing. She’s a mother and shouldn’t be risking her life. Glad it was quick and she got back safely for the sake of her kid,” added a fan.

Someone wrote, “Endgame is traveling for New York to Istanbul under 30 minutes. It is an important step for an important goal.”

Another user said, “Katy Perry going to space on a random Monday is the most Katy Perry thing a Katy Perry could do.”

“Space experts and experienced astronauts Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speaking at Katy Perry's rocket launch,” joked another.

One more posted: “Literally only Katy Perry could make going to space underwhelming (sic).”

“Katy Perrys trip to space was just like her career, short and underwhelming (sic),” added a user. “What was the whole point of Katy Perry going into space for 11 minutes,” questioned one among many user on the micro-blogging website.