Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split, choose to co-parent daughter Daisy

Pop singer Katy Perry, 40, and actor Orlando Bloom, 48, have confirmed their split, weeks after rumours about their breakup began circulating. Though they are no longer engaged, the two will continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split confirmed According to a statement, representatives for both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed the separation to People magazine.

Talking about how they plan to keep things after the split, the statement read, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Earlier, reports claimed that Perry and Bloom parted ways, ending their engagement after nine years of on and off romance. The two got engaged after Bloom popped the question about six years ago.

They welcomed their daughter Daisy in 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's break up rumours The actor has been sharing cryptic posts on social media about a “new beginning,” alongside quotes about "loneliness" and “sadness”, grabbing media attention.

On the other hand, the Roar singer returned to the stage for her Lifetimes Tour. She grew emotional on stage while performing in Adelaide, Australia. Holding back her tears, she wrapped up her performance and told her fans in the crowd, “Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world.”

Their break up rumours were further intensified after Bloom attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's wedding in Venice, sans Perry.

Previously, a source told People, "Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years.

"[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."

However, another source added that they continue to focus on their daughter, Daisy.

"Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together]," the source said. “It can overshadow the love.”