Katy Perry shares her 'mood' in first post after her split from Orlando Bloom

Washington DC [US], June 28 (ANI): Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called off their relationship. American singer-songwriter has shared her first social media post since the news of her split from Orlando Bloom emerged, reported People.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, have decided to part ways.

Sharing her "mood," the singer, 40, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from her day at Rottnest Island in Australia on Friday, June 27. Her visit to the nature reserve came a day after a source confirmed to People that the longtime couple had called off their nearly 6-year engagement.

Among the collection of photos shared was Perry posing alongside a quokka before later spotting a chocolate version of the animal in a shop.

She also shared a video of herself being surrounded by birds on the beach and embracing "brain rot" with her team while on a boat.

Perry appeared in good spirits in all of the photos and clips taken just hours before she was set to perform in Adelaide as part of the sold-out Australia leg of her Lifetimes tour.

"mood: Quokka," the "Hot N Cold" musician captioned the post.

According to National Geographic, the "teddy bear-sized marsupial" is only found in southwestern Australia and is considered the "happiest animal in the world."

Perry's reference to feeling like a quokka comes after it was confirmed that she and Bloom, 48, are going their separate ways after nine years together, reported People.

On Thursday, June 26, a source told People, "They're pretty much done," adding that they "don't really see them being able to turn things around here."

The pair, who met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove on Aug. 26, 2020. Bloom is also a father to son Flynn Bloom, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, reported People.

While Perry has been in Australia for her tour, Bloom has been in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding festivities.