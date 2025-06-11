Katy Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘is over,’ split still months away | Here's what we know

Katy Perry's frustration over her flop album and a failed tour is said to have pushed her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom into hot water.

Rumours of a possible split have been rife, but a Page Six report claims that while their relationship is “over,” the couple will wait a few more months before the actual split.

According to Page Six, citing sources, their relationship is “over”. However, the source said, “They are waiting till her tour is over before they split.”

Katy Perry's “Lifetimes” tour, which began on April 23, will run through December 7.

Katy Perry ‘deeply frustrated’ “Katy was deeply frustrated following the lacklustre [reception] of her new album,” a PEOPLE report quoted a source as saying.

Katy's latest album, ‘143’, was released in September 2024. The title refers to the retro shorthand of “I love you” used via pager communication.

The album, a 7th from the singer, peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was number 47 on the UK Singles Chart and number 65 on the Billboard Global 200.

However, the magazine was told that “it made her very stressed.” Mainly because “this was supposed to be Katy’s big comeback. She was excited,” another source said.

The source said, “It’s been devastating to watch it fall flat.”

Katy's frustration was doubled by the poor tour reviews. Even the attendance at her latest tour has not been the best.

“She's disappointed in the tour reviews. Ticket sales are fine, but nowhere near sold out,” the source told PEOPLE.

The sources said that even though “Orlando was understanding, it did cause some tension.”

“It's put stress on their relationship,” the sources said.

Katy Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom Katy Perry first met Orlando Bloom at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and welcomed daughter, Daisy Dove, on 26 August 2020.

The couple previously split for a year in 2017, and have previously said that they’ve turned to couples therapy.

Katy addressed the past break and told People in 2024 that they would argue “hot and fast”.

“Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly. It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on,’” she said. “We are fire, fire, fire, and so [Daisy] sees all of that.”

She had also called Orlando a “real sage,” adding that they both have parts of themselves – “There are two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego. When the ego is running the show, then it’s like, ‘Whoa.’ But when that‘s in check, then we’re both something else.”

In 2023, Orlando said: “We’re in two very different pools [for their work]. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”