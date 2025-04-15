Katy Perry’s space travel: How to book a Blue Origin trip? Check cost, eligibility and other details

Katy Perry was blasted into space as a part of a six-woman crew on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin programme. The singer was with CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn and Jeff Bezos’s partner Lauren Sanchez during the 11-minute trip above the Earth's surface.

Katy Perry's space trip Pictures and videos from the short trip to space have gone viral on social media, sparking fascination around the space trip.

The Blue Origin vessel left from West Texas at 9:31 am ET and travelled more than 60 miles (100 km) above the Earth's surface where Katy Perry and her team could briefly experience the zero-gravity state before returning to Earth safely.

So far, 58 people, including the Roar singer and her female crew members, have travelled to space via the Blue Origin programme since 2021.

How to book space trip via Blue Origin Wondering how can you book a trip to space from Blue Origin? The trip is open to anyone with money. Bookings can be made on the official website of the company. Applicants need to fill out a form on the reservation page, providing basic personal information such as name, address, and birth year. One also needs to submit a self-description not exceeding 500 words.

Eligibility for space trip The only eligibility requirement for filling out the reservation form is that the participant must be 18 years old or above.

The next and real barrier to entry for a Blue Origin flight is the price tag.

How much space trip can cost you While the exact cost of a civilian flight with Blue Origin is not disclosed by the company, a note on their website informs that passengers are required to deposit $150,000 to “begin the order process.” However, the amount is fully refundable.

In 2021, Blue Origin sold a seat for $28 million ahead of its debut crewed flight, as per The New York Times.

In comparison, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin's rival, has been offering space rides ranging from $200,000 to $450,000, reported the Associated Press.

If those prices sound steep, here’s some good news. Blue Origin has also offered free trips to selected individuals.

Before Katy Perry, celebrities like William Shatner of Star Trek fame and TV personality Michael Strahan are said to have flown on Blue Origin’s New Shepard for free as guests.