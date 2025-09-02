Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan reacts as contestant predicts his future, ‘your kundali is available online’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Host Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless after a contestant predicted his future on the show. He was surprised when the man, who had knowledge of Vedic astrology, said he had seen Bachchan's kundali before, as it is available online.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts as contestant predicts his future In the latest episode of KBC, contestant Aditya Joshi took the hot seat and revealed that he holds two academic degrees along with a certification in Vedic astrology.

Intrigued by his qualification, Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t resist asking him, “After so much education, what brings you here?” “You have two degrees and a certificate in astrology—so you must know what’s happening in the country. Can you also tell me something about myself? What does my future look like?”

Joshi answered that he has studied Vedic astrology, an ancient Indian system of astrology. He told Bachchan, “The future is very well for you, sir.”

Amitabh Bachchan's kundali available online To this, Bachchan questioned him further about how he was so sure about his future.

Joshi shared an unexpected revelation and added that during his astrology training, he had studied Amitabh Bachchan’s kundali (birth chart). He explained that celebrity charts are often used as sample case studies. When Bachchan curiously asked how he accessed it, Joshi responded, “It’s available online.”

Joshi's answer left Amitabh Bachchan stunned for a moment. He seemed visibly in disbelief before returning to the game.

The clip from the show has now gone viral on social media. Fans reacted to the banter with praise and humour for the veteran actor.

A user wrote in the comment, “Sir, you’re not going anywhere. You’ll be on our screens forever." Another commented, “Big B is timeless no kundali can predict that!”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Recently, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) completed 25 years. The show first aired on July 3, 2000, and became one of India's most popular programs on TV.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV Monday through Friday at 9 PM.