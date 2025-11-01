Diljit Dosanjh stays put on KBC after Amitabh Bachchan says time’s up: ‘Two questions are left, still have a lifeline…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: In the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Diljit Dosanjh brought his humour as he jokingly refused to leave the show after he ran out of time. He not only hilariously asked for money from Bachchan but also mentioned that he had a lifetime left. Dosanjh was only two questions away from the coveted ₹7 crore prize money.

Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Diljit Dosanjh won ₹50 lakh on KBC. During the last question, the hooter signalled that the time was up. However, the Lover singer refused to leave the show. He told Bachchan playfully, "I didn’t lose, give me my money. I still have a lifeline left. And two questions are left, you can still ask them and I’ll answer them all.”

In the show, Dosanjh and Bachchan were seen sharing a banter. The ₹50 lakh question, which was answered by Dosanjh, was: “Which famous musician composed the original distinctive tune that plays at the beginning of Doordarshan broadcasts?” The options given to him were: “A. Ustad Bismillah Khan, B. Pandit Ravi Shankar, C. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and D. Dr L. Subramaniam.”

Diljit Dosanjh holds Amitabh Bachchan responsible for losing his lifeline Diljit Dosanjh, who wasn't sure of the answer, refrained from using his lifeline. He said, “I was averse to using lifeline." To this, Amitabh Bachchan encouraged him and said, "It isn’t wrong if you opt for a lifeline; it would boost your confidence.”

Acting on his advice, Donsajh opted for the 50-50 lifeline, which left him with option B (Pandit Ravi Shankar) and option D (Dr L. Subramaniam). “I already had a hunch that Option B is correct. I chose 50-50 on being prompted by you. I wasted it only, I was anyway thinking along these lines,” he told Bachchan.

The host reminded him that there's another lifeline left for the singer. But this time, Donsajh refused to use it. "No way, I won’t use the third lifeline,” he shared. He opted for Option B, which turned out to be the right answer, and bagged ₹50 lakh.

Diljit Dosanjh on being a fan of Amitabh Bachchan During the show, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor also opened up about his fondness for Amitabh Bachchan since childhood. He said, "Sir, at that time, I used to watch your films. There was only Doordarshan back then, so that’s where the films came. I really enjoyed it. When your films came or Dharmendra sir’s films came, I was very happy because there was fighting and action, I loved that. But when Rajesh Khanna sir’s films came, they were very sad, and I would feel sad too. Back then, I had no idea what acting really meant; for us, only fighting and action were enough.”