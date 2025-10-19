Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Sunil Grover leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits, Krushna asks Big B how much he's paid in promo

Fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati are in for a treat as beloved comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover are set to join Amitabh Bachchan on an upcoming episode of the 17th season of the hit quiz show.

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek leave Amitabh Bachchan in splits in upcoming KBC episode A recently released promo teases plenty of laughter and light-hearted banter, with both performers playingfully impersonating Bollywood icons, leaving Big B visibly amused.

In the promo, Sunil Grover steps onto the set dressed as Amitabh Bachchan himself, giving the audience a humorous twist on the show’s usual grandeur.

In a standout moment, Sunil encourages Amitabh to join him in performing some of the megastar's most famous dance moves, creating a playful, celebratory atmosphere that highlights the warmth and charm of the legendary host.

The sight of the two sharing the stage with infectious energy has already generated buzz online, with fans praising the light-hearted antics.

Krushna Abhishek adds to the fun by appearing as Dharmendra, another iconic Bollywood figure. In a cheeky exchange, he asks Amitabh, “Aap kitne paise lete ho (How much do you get paid)?”—a question that leaves the veteran actor roaring with laughter and sets the tone for an episode that promises a mix of comedy, nostalgia, and celebrity camaraderie.

The playful jabs and affectionate impersonations showcase the camaraderie among Bollywood stars while providing a fresh twist on the quiz show format.

More about KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati, which first aired in 2025, is now in its 17th season. Over the years, the show has become a cultural phenomenon in India, with Amitabh Bachchan hosting 16 seasons and Shah Rukh Khan stepping in for one. Known for blending high-stakes quiz moments with engaging conversations, the series continues to draw viewers with its mix of suspense, entertainment, and heartfelt storytelling.