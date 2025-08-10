Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan's game show on OTT

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Television's one of the favourite quiz reality game shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with a fresh season. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 will see the return of its iconic host, Amitabh Bachchan, who will resume his hosting duties, engaging with participants from diverse professions as well as celebrity guests on the hot seat.

Advertisement

When to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will premiere starting from August 11, 2025. It will also be streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on OTT Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will air on Sony TV, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.. It will also be available on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium).

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Earlier this week, Amitabh officially commenced the filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The show is now a long-running quiz show in India.

The veteran actor, who has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, took to his blog on the eve of the new season and shared his thoughts on the new season.

Advertisement

He also shared that he began the new season with “shaking knees”, referring to his excitement even after 24 years.

“At work .. early rise, early work .. first day of KBC new season .. and as always .. the nerves .. the shaking knees the apprehension,” he wrote.

“The contestants and the audience in the great KBC floor make all the difference... they are so we are... Truly... So to them all .. my wishes and prayers ..” he added on Wednesday.

The new season is said to feature not only new contestants who will face even more challenging questions for the winning prize, but also special surprises in celebration of the show’s silver jubilee milestone, the makers said in a statement.

Advertisement

The show completed 25 years of its journey.

"With a new season and the legendary host at the helm, KBC 17 promises to be one of the most sought after shows on Indian television. The opening episode will not only present some new announcements but also brings with it a fresh wave of excitement," the statement mentioned.

To mark the 25th anniversary milestone, the Sony TV show has also launched a campaign -- #JahanAkalHaiWahaanAkadHai, reflecting how intellect today is worn with pride, celebrating not just knowledge but the confidence that comes with it.

Amitabh Bachchan has always been the star of the show except for one season in 2003, when superstar Shah Rukh Khan took over the hosting duties.