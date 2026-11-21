Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 has found the first crorepati of the season. Sony TV teased viewers with a teaser of the upcoming episode, revealing the first participate to correctly answer the question worth ₹1 crore. The participant, Bhushan Thakare, on the hot seat secured his first ₹1 crore prize.

Meet the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 Bhushan Thakare, who has already won a crore, now has a chance to win even bigger. His answer to the 16th question can earn him ₹7 crore.

Who is Bhushan Thakare who went from ₹ 25 to ₹ 1 crore Bhushan Thakare hails from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The 28-year-old revealed on the show that he shifted to Mumbai to secure a better life for himself and his family.

Thakare, who is preparing for India's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE), opened up about his struggle in life. He shared that he came to Mumbai with just ₹24.

The participant shared that his father is a daily wage worker, while his mother has been unwell and went through multiple surgeries.

Thakare explained that the sacrifices made by his parents have left a lasting impact on his life. He shared that he is determined to make his parents proud.

Why Thakare remained in Mumbai The winner said that he has not visited his parents at home in the last 1.5 years as he has not yet achieved his goal.

“Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old,” he said on the show, as per Hindustan Times.

“My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education.”

Thakare shared that he feels he has not given them the life they deserve after they did so much for him. He added that he has decided to only return home when he achieves something in life.

"I told my parents that I would return home only once I had achieved something worthwhile in life," he said on the show.

Thakare said that despite the financial hardship in his family, his father never let him work. Instead, he said his father told him to stay at home or focus on studies while he was preparing for competitive exams.

Thakare's story has now gone viral on social media.

When to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, from Monday to Friday every week at 9 pm.