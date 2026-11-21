Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 has found the first crorepati of the season. Sony TV teased viewers with a teaser of the upcoming episode, revealing the first participate to correctly answer the question worth ₹1 crore. The participant, Bhushan Thakare, on the hot seat secured his first ₹1 crore prize.

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Meet the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 Bhushan Thakare, who has already won a crore, now has a chance to win even bigger. His answer to the 16th question can earn him ₹7 crore.

Who is Bhushan Thakare who went from ₹ 25 to ₹ 1 crore Bhushan Thakare hails from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The 28-year-old revealed on the show that he shifted to Mumbai to secure a better life for himself and his family.

Thakare, who is preparing for India's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE), opened up about his struggle in life. He shared that he came to Mumbai with just ₹24.

The participant shared that his father is a daily wage worker, while his mother has been unwell and went through multiple surgeries.

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Thakare explained that the sacrifices made by his parents have left a lasting impact on his life. He shared that he is determined to make his parents proud.

Why Thakare remained in Mumbai The winner said that he has not visited his parents at home in the last 1.5 years as he has not yet achieved his goal.

“Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old,” he said on the show, as per Hindustan Times.

“My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education.”

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Thakare shared that he feels he has not given them the life they deserve after they did so much for him. He added that he has decided to only return home when he achieves something in life.

"I told my parents that I would return home only once I had achieved something worthwhile in life," he said on the show.

Thakare said that despite the financial hardship in his family, his father never let him work. Instead, he said his father told him to stay at home or focus on studies while he was preparing for competitive exams.

Thakare's story has now gone viral on social media.

When to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, from Monday to Friday every week at 9 pm.

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Thakare's episode on the show will air on Monday.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.