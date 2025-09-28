Kayadu Lohar denies viral post claiming her friend died in Vijay’s Karur rally tragedy

Actor Kayadu Lohar has issued a clarification after a viral post falsely claimed she lost a close friend in the tragic stampede at Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, left 39 people dead and 95 others injured.

Kayadu Lohar issues clarification A post made under Kayadu’s name on X alleged that she had lost a friend in the accident and even held Vijay responsible. The message quickly gained traction, crossing a million views and sparking strong reactions online.

Addressing the matter, Kayadu took to her official account to deny any connection to the viral post. “The Twitter account circulating posts under my name is fake. I have no connection with it, and the statements made there are not mine. I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Karur rally, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones,” she wrote.

The actor also clarified that she has no personal ties to Karur. “I want to make it very clear that I do not have any personal friends in Karur, and the narrative being spread in my name is false. Please do not believe or circulate this misinformation. Once again, my prayers are with the families who are grieving,” she added.

What did the fake post claim? The impersonating account shared a picture of Kayadu crying alongside a TVK party flag, with a caption suggesting she had lost a close friend in the stampede. The post further accused Vijay of using people as “props” for his political ambitions. The message read: “Lost one of my closest friends in the Karur rally. All for TVK’s selfish politics. Vijay, people are not props for your stardom. How many more lives for your hunger?”

Kayadu Lohar made her acting debut in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete

The post went viral, with many users—and even some news portals—believing it to be authentic before Kayadu’s clarification set the record straight.

Who is Kayadu Lohar? Kayadu Lohar made her acting debut in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete. She rose to prominence in 2025 with the Tamil fantasy drama Dragon, which brought her significant recognition.