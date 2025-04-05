KBC 17 promo: Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, netizens say, ‘Kitna KBC khilaoge’

SonyTV has unveiled a new promo for the 17th season of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Registration for the show will open on April 14, followed by auditions and the season airing in August.

Fans enjoyed the promo featuring Bachchan humorously discussing his stomach pain.'

The promo shows Amitabh Bachchan struggling with stomach pain on his couch as the doctor inquires about the issue. He informs the doctor that he still hurts despite not eating ‘chatar patar’ outside. The doctor thinks that stomachache results from all the latest information in his belly. Following this, Amitabh shared the information about registration lines for KBC 17, which will be opening on April 14. He also mentions that he was acting without any pain.

Registrations for KBC 17 Registrations for KBC 17 start on April 14. After the registration, the auditions will begin, contestants will be shortlisted, and their video packages will be created. It is expected that the latest season will air in August.

Social media users react Most social media users were thrilled with the latest promo; however, some questioned why the next season is coming so soon.

“Kitna KBC khilaoge.. Abhi to khatam kia tha last season (how much KBC will we play, the last season ended recently),” one of the users commented.

Another user said, “give it break.”

“Har 6 months ke baad same show (same show in every six months),” another user said.

Amitabh Bachchan and KBC Notably, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the game show since 2000, with the exception of the third season hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2007.