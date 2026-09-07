KBC 18: Can you answer the ₹25 lakh question Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan faced?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan found themselves in the hot seat on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where they appeared alongside director Priyadarshan to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. The actors used lifelines during their appearance and eventually reached the ₹25 lakh question.

They answered it correctly — but would you have been able to do the same?

The ₹ 25 lakh question: Can you answer it? Here is the question Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan faced for ₹25 lakh:

Which of these is a Brazilian performing art form of African origin that incorporates martial arts movements such as kicks and chops?

A. Tango

B. Capoeira

C. Bushido

D. Flamenco

Think you know the answer? Akshay and Saif selected Capoeira, which was the correct answer. Shortly afterwards, however, their time on the show came to an end when the episode's timer went off.

Answer: B. Capoeira

What is Capoeira? Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance and acrobatics. References to the art form date back to the 1700s, while its origins are associated with Angola.

Over time, Capoeira became more widely accepted in Brazil. In 1937, its practice was legalised in the country.

The art form is recognised for its distinctive movements, which can combine martial arts techniques with dance-like sequences and acrobatics.

Why were Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on KBC 18? The actors appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote Haiwaan, in which Saif plays a visually impaired man and Akshay portrays a criminal. The film is directed by Priyadarshan.

The episode also marked Saif's first collaboration with Priyadarshan. Akshay, meanwhile, has worked with the filmmaker previously.

Sharing an interesting anecodote, Akshay reminded Bachchan of the time he visited his Lokhandwala home.

“Sir, aapko yaad hai jab aap mere ghar pe aaye the? Main Lokhandwala ki baat kar raha hoon, jab main wahan rehta tha.”

(Sir, do you remember when you came to my house? I am talking about Lokhandwala, when I used to live there.)

Akshay then explained that his house help had been asked to serve water to Bachchan.

"Jo mera ghar kaam karte hain, unhone inko paani dena tha. Toh paani dene ke liye teen-chaar glass pade the. Mujhe achhi tarah se yaad hain, Sir ne kurta pehna tha aur woh ladka Allahabad ka tha."

(The person who worked at my house had to give you some water. There were three or four glasses kept there. I remember it very clearly. Sir was wearing a kurta and that boy was from Allahabad.)

‘He threw all four glasses on his kurta’ According to Akshay, the house help was so overwhelmed by seeing Bachchan that he struggled to carry out the simple task of offering him water.

"Woh inko dekhkar, matlab vishwas nahi hua ki main Amitabh ji ko ek glass paani de raha hoon. Toh woh paani leke aaya. Paani leke aaya, chaar glass the aur woh chaaron ke chaar glass unhone inke kurte par phenk diya, kyunki woh dekh hi nahi saka."

(He looked at you and simply couldn't believe that he was actually giving Amitabh ji a glass of water. So he came over with the water. There were four glasses, and he ended up throwing all four glasses on your kurta because he was so stunned that he couldn't even see properly.)

The story left Bachchan, Saif and Priyadarshan laughing.

Akshay then recalled what happened after the mishap, saying Bachchan's height meant that he had to find a replacement garment for the actor.

"Ab main yeh soch raha hoon ki abhi kya ho gaya. Sir obviously bahut lambe hain, toh mujhe apna kurta dena pada taaki yeh unke shirt ke hisaab se aa sakein. Toh mujhe achhi tarah yaad hai. Woh ladke ka naam yaad nahi aa raha hai."

(I was thinking, what has happened? Sir is obviously very tall, so I had to give you my kurta so that it would fit you. I remember that very clearly. I just can't remember that boy's name now)

Saif and Akshay have also shared the screen in several films, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Aarzoo and Tashan, among others.

The episode featured some nostalgia as well. The actors performed to the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, while Saif played the tune of Akshay's song Deedar and Akshay sang along.