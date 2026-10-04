K-dramas releasing in October 2026: Doctor X, 100 Days of Deception, Final Table and more

October brings a packed slate of Korean dramas across Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, TVING and other platforms, with established stars returning in romance, medical thriller, historical drama, fantasy and culinary competition series.

Among the month's prominent releases are Between Steps, Doctor X: Mafia in White, Take Charge of My Heart, 100 Days of Deception, Love in Disguise and Final Table.

Between Steps Plot: Choo Young-woo plays Park Min-jae, a former competitive swimmer whose career is disrupted after he loses a leg to illness. He later turns towards robotics and joins a graduate research programme, where he meets Im Yoo-jin, played by Kim So-hyun. The two find a new direction while working together in the robotics programme.

Cast: Choo Young-woo, Kim So-hyun

OTT release date: October 5, 2026

OTT platform: Disney+ The drama airs on ENA in South Korea and streams internationally on Disney+.

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Merry Berry Love Plot: Ji Chang-wook plays Lee Yoo-bin, a Korean spatial planner who is struggling professionally when he crosses paths with Shirahama Karin, a Japanese strawberry farmer played by Mio Imada, on a remote island. The Korea-Japan romantic drama follows their relationship against the backdrop of the island.

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Mio Imada

OTT release date: October 7, 2026

OTT platform: Disney+ The series is a collaboration between South Korea's CJ ENM and Japan's Nippon TV and was filmed in both countries. It also marks Ji Chang-wook's Japanese-series debut.

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Doctor X: Mafia in White Plot: Kim Ji-won returns to television as Gye Soo-jung, a highly skilled surgeon who refuses to conform to hospital politics. The medical noir drama is a Korean adaptation of the Japanese Doctor-X franchise and is set within a hospital environment shaped by institutional power and corruption.

Cast: Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Woo-seok

OTT release date: October 9, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix The series premieres on SBS in South Korea and is based on the long-running Japanese medical franchise.

Take Charge of My Heart Plot: Chae Soo-bin plays Na Bo-bae, a screenwriter who develops an unusual ability after being struck by lightning: her touch can deliver an electric shock. There is one exception — Baek Ho-rang, played by Kim Young-kwang, whose artificial heart needs to be recharged. Her unusual ability brings the two together.

Cast: Kim Young-kwang, Chae Soo-bin

OTT release date: October 9, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix All episodes are scheduled to be released simultaneously, making it one of October's binge-friendly K-drama launches.

100 Days of Deception Plot: Set in 1932 during Japanese rule, the historical drama follows a Korean resistance fighter sent on a 100-day undercover mission for the Korean Independence Army. Her mission becomes complicated after she encounters an elite interpreter who operates under the Japanese name Sato Hideo.

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Jinyoung

OTT release date: October 10, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix The series airs on tvN in South Korea and streams on Netflix internationally.

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Make Me Tingle Plot: Nam Ji-hyun plays Gong Yeon-su, a marketer who lands a high-profile client in Dokgo Dal, the CEO of a sex-toy startup. Their professional relationship takes an unexpected turn as questions of attraction and romance enter the picture.

Cast: Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Jae-young

OTT release date: October 15, 2026

OTT platform: Viki The series is scheduled to premiere on TVING in South Korea, with Viki carrying it internationally.

Love in Disguise Plot: Yim Si-wan plays third-generation chaebol Yun Yi-jun, who becomes the prime suspect in his secretary's murder. Seol In-ah plays Kang Jae-hee, a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary and bodyguard. The drama is based on the web novel and webtoon Why Don't You Know She's a Woman?

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah

OTT release date: October 19, 2026

OTT platform: Prime Video The series will stream internationally on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly.

Final Table Plot: Ahn Hyo-seop leads this drama set in the competitive world of professional cooking. The story follows a search for Korea's finest chef, bringing together contestants and personalities from the culinary world.

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Eugene

OTT release date: October 24, 2026

OTT platform: Prime Video The series is scheduled to air on JTBC in South Korea and stream internationally on Prime Video.

The Perfect Lie Plot: Seo Hyun-jin plays Kang Ji-seon, an elementary school teacher, while Yoo Yeon-seok plays Min Jun-ho, a cardiac surgeon raising his son alone. After a first date, the two give contradictory versions of the same memory, setting up a psychological mystery.

Cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok

OTT release date: October 30, 2026

OTT platform: Disney+ The drama also reunites Seo Hyun-jin and Yoo Yeon-seok, who previously appeared together in Dr. Romantic.

Dead-End Job Plot: Lee Jae-wook and Go Min-si star in this paranormal comedy about a man struggling with debt who accepts a mysterious job offering an unusually high salary. The catch: he must never reveal what happens at work.