K-dramas releasing in October 2026: Doctor X, 100 Days of Deception, Final Table and more

October brings a packed slate of Korean dramas across Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, TVING and other platforms, with established stars returning in romance, medical thriller, historical drama, fantasy and culinary competition series.

Among the month's prominent releases are Between Steps, Doctor X: Mafia in White, Take Charge of My Heart, 100 Days of Deception, Love in Disguise and Final Table.

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Between Steps Plot: Choo Young-woo plays Park Min-jae, a former competitive swimmer whose career is disrupted after he loses a leg to illness. He later turns towards robotics and joins a graduate research programme, where he meets Im Yoo-jin, played by Kim So-hyun. The two find a new direction while working together in the robotics programme.

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Cast: Choo Young-woo, Kim So-hyun

OTT release date: October 5, 2026

OTT platform: Disney+ The drama airs on ENA in South Korea and streams internationally on Disney+.

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Merry Berry Love Plot: Ji Chang-wook plays Lee Yoo-bin, a Korean spatial planner who is struggling professionally when he crosses paths with Shirahama Karin, a Japanese strawberry farmer played by Mio Imada, on a remote island. The Korea-Japan romantic drama follows their relationship against the backdrop of the island.

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Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Mio Imada

OTT release date: October 7, 2026

OTT platform: Disney+ The series is a collaboration between South Korea's CJ ENM and Japan's Nippon TV and was filmed in both countries. It also marks Ji Chang-wook's Japanese-series debut.

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Doctor X: Mafia in White Plot: Kim Ji-won returns to television as Gye Soo-jung, a highly skilled surgeon who refuses to conform to hospital politics. The medical noir drama is a Korean adaptation of the Japanese Doctor-X franchise and is set within a hospital environment shaped by institutional power and corruption.

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Cast: Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Woo-seok

OTT release date: October 9, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix The series premieres on SBS in South Korea and is based on the long-running Japanese medical franchise.

Take Charge of My Heart Plot: Chae Soo-bin plays Na Bo-bae, a screenwriter who develops an unusual ability after being struck by lightning: her touch can deliver an electric shock. There is one exception — Baek Ho-rang, played by Kim Young-kwang, whose artificial heart needs to be recharged. Her unusual ability brings the two together.

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Cast: Kim Young-kwang, Chae Soo-bin

OTT release date: October 9, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix All episodes are scheduled to be released simultaneously, making it one of October's binge-friendly K-drama launches.

100 Days of Deception Plot: Set in 1932 during Japanese rule, the historical drama follows a Korean resistance fighter sent on a 100-day undercover mission for the Korean Independence Army. Her mission becomes complicated after she encounters an elite interpreter who operates under the Japanese name Sato Hideo.

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Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Jinyoung

OTT release date: October 10, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix The series airs on tvN in South Korea and streams on Netflix internationally.

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Make Me Tingle Plot: Nam Ji-hyun plays Gong Yeon-su, a marketer who lands a high-profile client in Dokgo Dal, the CEO of a sex-toy startup. Their professional relationship takes an unexpected turn as questions of attraction and romance enter the picture.

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Cast: Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Jae-young

OTT release date: October 15, 2026

OTT platform: Viki The series is scheduled to premiere on TVING in South Korea, with Viki carrying it internationally.

Love in Disguise Plot: Yim Si-wan plays third-generation chaebol Yun Yi-jun, who becomes the prime suspect in his secretary's murder. Seol In-ah plays Kang Jae-hee, a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary and bodyguard. The drama is based on the web novel and webtoon Why Don't You Know She's a Woman?

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Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah

OTT release date: October 19, 2026

OTT platform: Prime Video The series will stream internationally on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly.

Final Table Plot: Ahn Hyo-seop leads this drama set in the competitive world of professional cooking. The story follows a search for Korea's finest chef, bringing together contestants and personalities from the culinary world.

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Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Eugene

OTT release date: October 24, 2026

OTT platform: Prime Video The series is scheduled to air on JTBC in South Korea and stream internationally on Prime Video.

The Perfect Lie Plot: Seo Hyun-jin plays Kang Ji-seon, an elementary school teacher, while Yoo Yeon-seok plays Min Jun-ho, a cardiac surgeon raising his son alone. After a first date, the two give contradictory versions of the same memory, setting up a psychological mystery.

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Cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok

OTT release date: October 30, 2026

OTT platform: Disney+ The drama also reunites Seo Hyun-jin and Yoo Yeon-seok, who previously appeared together in Dr. Romantic.

Dead-End Job Plot: Lee Jae-wook and Go Min-si star in this paranormal comedy about a man struggling with debt who accepts a mysterious job offering an unusually high salary. The catch: he must never reveal what happens at work.

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Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si

OTT release date: October 30, 2026

OTT platform: Netflix The series is scheduled to screen at the Busan International Film Festival in October. However, the October 30 Netflix release date has not been independently confirmed in the latest available listings, so viewers should check Netflix for the final streaming schedule.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.