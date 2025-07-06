Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency launch due to vocal strain: ‘Prep, rehearsals have taken a toll on me’

Singer and television personality Kelly Clarkson has postponed the launch of her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency just hours before she was due to take the stage at Caesars Palace.

The decision was made following vocal issues caused by intense rehearsal sessions.

Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency Launch Due to Vocal Strain Clarkson was set to begin her ‘Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions’ residency on July 4 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The performance would have marked the first of 18 planned shows scheduled to run through to November 15. However, in a statement shared on Instagram, the singer revealed that she needed to prioritise her vocal health to avoid long-term damage.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans (sic),” she wrote. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice (sic).”

Clarkson stressed that the decision was made to ensure the quality of the shows and to protect her voice for the remainder of the residency. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage (sic),” she said. “I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve (sic).”

She also praised her team of musicians and singers, calling the show “truly incredible” and promising fans a strong return the following weekend.

The residency was announced in February, creating much excitement among fans. Clarkson’s next performance at Caesars Palace is now expected to take place the weekend after the delay, with the remaining schedule continuing as planned.