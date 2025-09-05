Kelly Clarkson reflects on her American Idol win 23 years later

Washington, DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson commemorated the 23rd anniversary of her American Idol win with an emotional Instagram post, reported People.

The 'Breakaway' singer became the competition show's first winner in 2002, and penned a tribute to the fans that helped her score the win.

"To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you ," she began in her caption. "Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years."

Clarkson added, "It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always," according to People.

The official Instagram account for American Idol reposted her tribute to its Instagram Stories. "THIS is what it's all about, ©kellyclarkson. You were an icon from the start. We will always love you," read the text over Clarkson's original post.

Throughout the years, Clarkson has reflected on her American Idol win at length. At the 20th anniversary milestone in 2022, she said in an Instagram post that the triumph "forever changed the course of my life," reported People.

In March, she appeared on Kylie Kelce's 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast and shared that she didn't know the competition was a TV series at first.

"For all of us in that first season, we literally didn't ... I didn't even know it was a TV show until my third audition," said Clarkson. "Like, we were literally trying to pay our bills. We're like, 'Oh, this might work. I might meet someone or whatever.' Nobody knew it was gonna amount to anything."

Clarkson recalled, "We were literally, like, kids -- you know, 19 years old just trying to pay my electric bill y'all. You know, and afford the deductible on my car that was bashed in that I couldn't afford. So it was a different thing," reported People.

Clarkson has released 10 studio albums and 56 singles, scoring 17 Grammy nominations and three wins.

She also served as a coach on The Voice for seasons 14 through 21, before returning for season 23. She's also slated to return for the show's forthcoming 29th season.

However, Clarkson took a brief hiatus from The Kelly Clarkson Show after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died of complications from melanoma on Thursday, August 7, reported People.