Kelly Osbourne engaged to Sid Wilson during Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show at Villa Park

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot musician Sid Wilson are officially engaged after a memorable proposal during a historic moment for the Osbourne family.

Wilson, 48, proposed to the television personality and former Fashion Police co-host, 40, during her father Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath, held on Saturday night at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The proposal took place in front of family, friends, and fans as Ozzy, 76, gave his farewell performance with the iconic metal band. A video shared on social media captured the emotional moment when Wilson turned to Osbourne and said, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.” Ozzy, ever the showman, interrupted with a teasing quip: “F--- off, you’re not marrying my daughter,” prompting laughter from the crowd.

Undeterred, Wilson continued, “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Visibly stunned and emotional, Kelly nodded “yes” before the couple embraced to cheers from their family, including Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

About Kelly and Sid's relationship Kelly and Sid's relationship has deep roots. The two met in 1999 while Wilson’s band Slipknot was touring with Ozzfest, the music festival launched by the Osbourne family. After more than two decades of friendship, the pair began dating officially in January 2022. Later that year, they welcomed a son together.

Reflecting on their relationship in a Valentine’s Day post, Kelly previously wrote, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”