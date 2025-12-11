Kelly Osbourne hits back at trolls body-shaming her after Ozzy’s death: ‘My dad just died’

Kelly Osbourne clapped back at people who have been criticizing her appearance since Ozzy Osbourne’s death. Taking to Instagram story, the 41-year-old addressed the “disgusting” and “mean” comments she is receiving on social media.

Kelly Osbourne slams critics over appearance comments After Ozzy Osbourne’s death in July this year, several people commented on Kelly Osbourne’s weight and appearance on social media. While some claimed she looked “ill”, a person asked her to “get off Ozempic”, a medicine for type 2 diabetes.

“I don't even know how to say this, so I'm just gonna say it. To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic' or 'You don't look right,' my dad just died,” Kelly said in the video.

In her recent interview with Piers Morgan, Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, said her daughter has not been eating well since Ozzy’s death. Kelly, in her video, admitted that she has been struggling to accept her father’s passing.

“What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?” Kelly asked her critics. “The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough,” Kelly said.

Kelly Osbourne on life after Ozzy’s death Kelly Osbourne fired back at people who complained that she looked ill. “You say that I look ill. Well, I am ill right now,” she admitted. The One Word hitmaker said her life “completely flipped upside down” after her beloved father’s death.

“I don't understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life, when it's not,” she continued. Kelly said she had had enough of the comments that target her.

“These mean comments are helping nobody. All you've achieved is being a bully. It's sick, you're mentally ill,” she said. “To all those people, f***k off,” Kelly concluded.

FAQs How old is Kelly Osbourne? Kelly Osbourne is 41 years old.

When did Ozzy Osbourne die? Ozzy Osbourne passed away on 22 July 2025.