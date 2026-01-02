Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes confirm reunion three months after breakup

Washington DC [US], January 2 (ANI): Singer Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes have confirmed that they are back together, three months after announcing their breakup following more than two years of dating, E! News reported.

The confirmation came after Ballerini shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on December 31, alongside a photo of the couple embracing at sunset. The 32-year-old singer reflected on the past year, describing it as emotionally challenging but transformative.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," Ballerini wrote. "But what I'll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love. I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns," as per the outlet.

She concluded her post by urging fans to respect her privacy, writing, "Go kiss your person and stop speculating."

The couple's reunion comes three months after Ballerini's representative confirmed to E! News in September that the pair had parted ways. At the time, both remained largely private about the reasons behind their split.

Stokes, 33, also shared the same photo on his Instagram, reflecting on his personal growth over the past year. "Something I've learned this year: don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," he wrote. "Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often," E! News reported.

Looking ahead, the Outer Banks actor added, "2026, my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy New Year."

He also shared additional photos of the couple, including one in which he wraps his arm around Ballerini in a scenic outdoor setting, and another showing the singer kissing her dog, Dibs, E! News reported.

Speculation about their reconciliation first emerged in November after videos surfaced online showing the pair dancing together to ABBA's Dancing Queen in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Despite the speculation, both remained silent until now.