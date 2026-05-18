Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark romance rumours after Hawaii getaway

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are once again at the centre of romance rumours after the pair were reportedly seen together during a trip to Hawaii, prompting renewed speculation about their relationship status.
According to reports published by Page Six and The Express Tribune, the two celebrities were seen spending time together in what observers described as a relaxed and intimate setting during the tropical holiday.
Photographs circulating online appeared to show Jenner and Elordi enjoying beachside moments and casual outings, quickly triggering widespread discussion across social media platforms and entertainment outlets. While neither star has publicly commented on the speculation, the sightings were enough to reignite rumours that the pair may be romantically involved.
The reported Hawaii getaway marks the latest chapter in ongoing public fascination surrounding Jenner’s personal life. The reality television personality and fashion model has long attracted media attention for her relationships, although she has frequently spoken about her desire to keep aspects of her romantic life private despite intense public scrutiny.
Elordi, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors following his breakout performances in projects including Euphoria, Saltburn, Frankenstein, and The Kissing Booth.
In recent years, the Australian actor’s dating life has also become a recurring subject of tabloid coverage, particularly following previous high-profile relationships with celebrities including Olivia Jade, Zendaya, and Kaia Gerber.
Reports surrounding Jenner and Elordi began gaining traction after fans noticed the pair allegedly spending time together away from major public events and industry functions.
The development also comes amid heightened public interest in Jenner’s personal life following her previous on-and-off relationship with Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny. Although reports regarding their relationship status have varied in recent months, Jenner has largely avoided discussing the matter publicly.
Similarly, Elordi has maintained a relatively reserved public approach despite increasing media attention surrounding both his career and relationships. The actor has repeatedly indicated in past interviews that he prefers to keep his personal life separate from his professional work, even as public curiosity around him continues to grow.
At present, neither Jenner nor Elordi has officially confirmed a relationship, and representatives for both stars have not publicly commented on the reports surrounding the Hawaii trip.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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