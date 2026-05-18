Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark romance rumours after Hawaii getaway

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are once again at the centre of romance rumours after the pair were reportedly seen together during a trip to Hawaii, prompting renewed speculation about their relationship status.
According to reports published by Page Six and The Express Tribune, the two celebrities were seen spending time together in what observers described as a relaxed and intimate setting during the tropical holiday.
Photographs circulating online appeared to show Jenner and Elordi enjoying beachside moments and casual outings, quickly triggering widespread discussion across social media platforms and entertainment outlets. While neither star has publicly commented on the speculation, the sightings were enough to reignite rumours that the pair may be romantically involved.
The reported Hawaii getaway marks the latest chapter in ongoing public fascination surrounding Jenner’s personal life. The reality television personality and fashion model has long attracted media attention for her relationships, although she has frequently spoken about her desire to keep aspects of her romantic life private despite intense public scrutiny.
Elordi, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors following his breakout performances in projects including Euphoria, Saltburn, Frankenstein, and The Kissing Booth.
In recent years, the Australian actor’s dating life has also become a recurring subject of tabloid coverage, particularly following previous high-profile relationships with celebrities including Olivia Jade, Zendaya, and Kaia Gerber.
Reports surrounding Jenner and Elordi began gaining traction after fans noticed the pair allegedly spending time together away from major public events and industry functions.
The development also comes amid heightened public interest in Jenner’s personal life following her previous on-and-off relationship with Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny. Although reports regarding their relationship status have varied in recent months, Jenner has largely avoided discussing the matter publicly.
Similarly, Elordi has maintained a relatively reserved public approach despite increasing media attention surrounding both his career and relationships. The actor has repeatedly indicated in past interviews that he prefers to keep his personal life separate from his professional work, even as public curiosity around him continues to grow.
At present, neither Jenner nor Elordi has officially confirmed a relationship, and representatives for both stars have not publicly commented on the reports surrounding the Hawaii trip.